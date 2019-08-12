PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police converged on a Phoenix fast-food restaurant Monday evening amid reports of a possible barricade situation unfolding.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a driver saw a man point a gun at them and saw the armed man walk across the street and into the Carl's Jr. at 24th Street and Thomas Road.
Officers arrived within minutes and were told the man was in the restroom, police said.
Employees and customers were evacuated.
"This is an active tactical scene," Sgt. Maggie Cox said shortly after 5 p.m.
Video from the Arizona's Family helicopter showed Phoenix police officers surrounding the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant.
There were no reports of shots fired or any injuries.
While trying to talk to the man in the restroom, officers said they looked at store surveillance video and saw the suspect left the restaurant before the police got there.
Police cleared the scene just after 6 p.m.
"The suspect was not located in the business and remains outstanding at this time," Cox said.
The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old and was wearing a white baseball cap and a white shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
