PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 53rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
According to police, one of their officers were conducting a traffic stop with the suspect at a motel parking lot.
Police say the male suspect and a female passenger were attempting to leave the scene when things escalated.
That's when the officer fired some shots and then the suspect took off.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Police found the suspect's vehicle a couple blocks north.
At this time, police are still looking for man and the woman.
It's unknown at this time how many shots were fired.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
