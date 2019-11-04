GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is fighting for his life after investigators said an officer shot him because he attacked another officer with a sharp object on Monday night.
It happened in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 43rd and Olive avenues.
[WATCH: Dozens of officers on the scene]
Police said it all started when security called officers because a man was swinging a "metal object" and had a blanket covering the top half of his body.
When three officers arrived, people were leaving the Taco Bell. One of the officers went to tell them to go back into the Taco Bell while the other two tried to talk to the armed man, according to Sgt. John Roth with the Glendale Police Department.
Roth said the man had metal "medical tweezers" that were at least a foot long.
The man ignored commands to drop them, so one of the officers tried to detain him, Roth said.
While the officer and the man were on the ground, the man was swinging and trying to stab the officer with the tweezers, Roth said.
"The officer moved away, in fear of his safety, and that's when his cover officer discharged his firearm," Roth said.
The man was hit multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Roth only described him as a man in his 20s.
The Glendale Police Department said no officers were hurt.
Roth said the officers felt they had to use lethal force.
"TASERs are a useful tool, but when it comes to garbs or material that's hanging over the body and maybe in the way of probe deployments, it may not be an effective tool or resource at that time," Roth said.
Aerial video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed about a dozen police vehicles with flashing lights in the parking lot and on the street right next to the restaurant. There was what appeared to be medical debris in the middle of the parking lot.
[PHOTOS: From the scene at 43rd and Olive avenues]
This is the second officer-involved shooting in as many days. Over the weekend, a man was killed and four more people were injured in a standoff that started Saturday night. It ended Sunday morning with an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.
This is the 33rd officer- or deputy-involved shooting in the Valley. There have been another 13 incidents throughout the rest of the state.