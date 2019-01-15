PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon in Tempe.
It happened around 3 p.m. near 48th Street and Baseline.
Police said it all started when an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that may have been involved in burglaries in the area and made contact.
"At that time, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand," said Sgt. Ronald Elcock with the Tempe Police Department. "The suspect then ran from the officer."
The officer then chased after the armed man.
During the chase, the man turned around with his gun.
"The suspect turned towards the officer, at which time the officer perceived a threat and fired his service weapon at the suspect," said Elcock. "It's unclear at this time if he actually pointed the weapon at the officer."
The man kept running but was later found on the ground in an alley.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The officer wasn't hurt.
An investigation is underway.
Elcock said there was another person in the vehicle when it was stopped but said it was too early to tell if they would face any charges.
No identities have been released.
This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2019, and the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley in as many days.
Tuesday's incident follows an officer-involved shooting Monday at an auto parts store in Peoria.
Sorry the officers had to do it, but thank you officers for cleaning up some trash.
