The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of their officers that occurred Saturday morning.
The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Seventh and Glendale avenues.
Police say that their officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle eastbound when another vehicle collided into him.
The impact of the collision caused the patrol vehicle to roll over, police said.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at scene.
According to Phoenix police, the other driver did not report any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.