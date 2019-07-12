GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Goodyear Police Department have released new documents surrounding the bank robbery that led to a New Year's Eve freeway chase ending in an officer-involved shooting.
The suspect is now identified as Jimmy Edward Munoz. But the FBI had dubbed him the "Stagecoach Bandit."
According to the new police report, the FBI had linked him to multiple Valley bank robberies.
[PDF: Wanted poster for serial robber from FBI]
On Dec. 12, Munoz tried to grab money from an open teller drawer and the teller's hands at a Wells Fargo bank but didn't get any money, police said.
The next day, police said Munoz implied he had a gun and stole money from an Avondale Wells Fargo.
On Dec. 17, he robbed a Scottsdale Wells Fargo after demanding cash, police said.
On Dec. 22, Munoz demanded money using a note and got the cash from a Wells Fargo in Phoenix, the police documents said.
On Dec. 27, Munoz again used a note to rob a BMO Harris Bank in Scottsdale, officers said.
Finally, on Dec. 31., police paperwork says he used a handwritten note to rob the Chase Bank at McDowell and Litchfield roads
That note read "DO AS I SAY - YOU WON'T GET HURT," "Give me All $$$ - No Games No Dye Packs - No GPS," "ALL $$ Quickly I Have A Gun!"
Bank staff told police they thought he had a gun but didn't see one. He made off with $2,100, police said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Suspect shot by police after Loop 101 pursuit Monday 'simulated' a weapon; no gun found]
As Goodyear officers arrived at the bank, the Munoz took off in a gray SUV.
Police documents said he called his wife near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue and told her was "not coming home" and he would never see her or their three kids again. He also told her he loved her and he was sorry.
He got onto the Interstate 10 and Department of Public Safety troopers used a spike strip while he was on Interstate 17.
It did hit one of his tires and but he kept going until law enforcement did a PIT maneuver and he stopped on westbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue.
Police said they thought Munoz was pointing a gun, so they fired multiple times, striking him and his vehicle.
Later, it was revealed he was not armed, and only "simulated a gun," police said.
There were no injuries to drivers or officers during this incident.
Munoz was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he stayed for more than two months while he recovered. He was later booked into jail, where he has been ever since.
He is facing multiple armed robbery, burglary and aggravated assault charges.
His trial will start in November.
(7) comments
Enjoy the video in the link below, a video for White people about our race. https://youtu.be/GbNhB_NmsMo
The video doesn't play. Just as well, it's trash.
Another unjustified shooting of a minority. Who are the criminals again??? LOL??? Why can't AZ be more like CA???
Unjustified? The man was pretending to have a gun and was a serial robber. Explain how this is unjustified
Thank god AZ isn’t like CA. I actually sleep well at night knowing I’m able to defend myself against a deadly threat at anytime
Move to Ca...with the rest of the fruits and nuts.
Cue the cop bashing for officers shooting an unarmed man in 3,2,1...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.