PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department is trying to figure out if there are additional suspects or victims in connection to a child abuse investigation at a day care facility.
Officers said on Thursday they are investigating "numerous" reports of alleged child abuse that happened at Gummy Bear Early Learning Center.
One person has been arrested, according to police, but no other information about that arrest has been released.
Police said the day care is cooperating with the police investigation and the licensing agency has been notified.
If parents have had children attend the facility between February and July of this year and think their kids may have been abused, they are urged to call Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
(1) comment
Eh?[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.