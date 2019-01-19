PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - No one was seriously injured after a collision caused a car to crash into a house Saturday night in Phoenix, police said.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd and Glendale avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said at least one person was transported to a hospital as a precaution.
No additional information was immediately available.
