PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department said on Thursday it won't recommend any charges against former NBA star Mike Bibby after he was investigated for allegedly sexually abusing a staff member.
Police said the investigation did not reveal a probable cause for charges.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Former NBA star Mike Bibby under investigation for sexual abuse in Phoenix]
According to court documents, the woman claims Bibby pulled her into his car on the Shadow Mountain High School campus and groped her in 2017. The claims were made in a restraining order that was filed on Feb. 22, 2019.
[RELATED: Employment attorney says school could have removed Bibby sooner amid investigation]
Bibby was the school's boys' basketball coach at the time. The claim was filed the day before he coached the team to a championship win. He was removed from his position on Feb. 25 after school administrators said they received the order of protection papers.
[RELATED: Superintendent: District didn't know details of allegations against Bibby at first]
The allegations turned into a he-said-she-said with lawyers from both sides claiming the other side was lying.
[RELATED: New emails and texts surface in coach Mike Bibby investigation]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.