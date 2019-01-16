PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby was found dead Wednesday night at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, police said.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near 51st Avenue and W. Lower Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said they responded to a call about a newborn baby girl found dead inside a women's restroom. Phoenix firefighters responded and confirmed the baby was dead.
Phoenix police said the baby was full-term or near full-term and that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Amazon released a statement Wednesday night to AZ Family saying:
This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority.
Phoenix police said Thursday morning that they have located and spoken to the mother of the baby but that her identity will not be released at this time.
No word on what, if any charges she will face.
Continue to follow AZ Family for the latest on this developing story.
(8) comments
People are pigs. Poor baby.
All I know is I still better get my package on time today !!!
You sick POS.
Where's your sense o" yuma?
In the morgue being autopsied.
You can live with yourself?
It's not even that you're Republican, you're just a terrible person. Not an appropriate time to be joking when a newborn just died. #you'recoolbro
Big facts lmao
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.