Police say they've located the mother of a dead baby found at an Amazon distribution center.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby was found dead Wednesday night at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near 51st Avenue and W. Lower Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call about a newborn baby girl found dead inside a women's restroom. Phoenix firefighters responded and confirmed the baby was dead.

Phoenix police said the baby was full-term or near full-term and that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

Amazon released a statement Wednesday night to AZ Family saying:

This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority.

Phoenix police said Thursday morning that they have located and spoken to the mother of the baby but that her identity will not be released at this time. 

No word on what, if any charges she will face.

Continue to follow AZ Family for the latest on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

