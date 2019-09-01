PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police needs the public's help after a family from New Mexico heading to Arizona has been reported missing.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, four people, Melody Vieux, her daughters, 5-year-old Harveena Tildenand, 1-year-old Agnes Tilden and her boyfriend, Stephen Tilden were leaving New Mexico on August 25.
Police say the family were in a 1999 gray Chevy van, with Arizona license plate "CNM9186."
The vehicle was stopped by Laguna Police on August 26th in the area of the Dancing Eagle Travel Center located at Interstate 40 and Casa Blanca Rd. This was the last time the family was seen.
On August 27th, Vieux sent her relatives a text message that the family was in on a back road in Gallup, New Mexico and that Tilden was striking her.
Vieux told relatives that said that she and the girls were trying to walk away but that Stephen keeps pushing her.
Anyone with any information are urged to contact Albuquerque Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.