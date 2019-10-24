PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after getting caught sleeping naked on a couch in a house he allegedly broke into, court documents say.
Police were called to a Phoenix home near Pierce and Ninth streets at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
When officers arrived, the woman who lives at the home said a naked man, who was a stranger to her, was sleeping on her couch.
Court documents say police noticed dried blood on the door and broken glass on the ground.
When officers went inside, they say found the naked man sleeping on the couch, court documents say.
The man, later identified as 24-year-old Greg Guzman, did not budge when the police verbally tried to wake him.
As officers got closer, they could smell a strong hint of alcohol coming from Guzman, court documents say.
Police were eventually able to wake up Guzman and arrest him.
While the homeowner said none of her personal belongings were missing, court documents say she still wants to press trespassing charges against Guzman.
After being processed at Central City Precinct, Guzman was taken to Fourth Avenue Jail.
He faces charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage.