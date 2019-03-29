PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A transient man has been arrested after he showed up to a Phoenix church completely naked late last year.
The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at the Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral near 27th and Maryland avenues.
Police say Kodjovi Adande, 38, went inside the church completely naked, exposing himself to about 50 people in attendance, including children.
Several churchgoers then escorted Adande outside the church.
Documents state that Adande then got into his vehicle, put his clothes on and left the area before police could arrive.
One witness was able to get the suspect's license plate number.
Phoenix police later obtained the church's surveillance video of the incident.
According to court documents, Adande has a history of displaying this similar type of behavior with two past incidents that happened in 2017. However, no victims in those cases wanted prosecution.
In a separate incident, Adande was booked on Mar. 15 after he exposed himself to two women.
Adande was arrested on Thursday in connection to the church incident.
During questioning, Adande admitted to going into the church completely naked and flashing himself to churchgoers. Adande told officers that he understood why his actions were wrong and spoke about the incident in great detail.
Adande was later booked for several charges including six counts of indecent exposure.
