PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after police said he was naked and attacked an officer in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.
Police said officers got a call about indecent exposure in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just after 2 p.m.
When officers got there, they found a man with no clothes on who was "acting erratically," according to Sgt. Armando Carbajal with the Phoenix Police Department.
The man then got into a fight and attacked an officer, Carbajal said.
An officer then deployed his Taser, and the man was taken into custody.
He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
No officers were hurt.
An investigation is underway.
Police said the officers were not wearing body cameras.
(1) comment
Ride the Lightning!!
