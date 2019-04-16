PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) – Police investigating the death of a woman allegedly at the hands of her daughter and granddaughter released new information Tuesday.
The Prescott Police Department said the body of a woman found in a Prescott home last week has been positively identified as Sandra Aven. It also said the according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, she died of blunt force trauma.
Investigators initially believed Sandra was killed in 2017, but that's no longer the case. They now believe she had been dead longer.
"Information has been developed which leads Investigators (sic) to believe that this homicide occurred in the fall of 2016, and not 2017 as initially believed," the Prescott Police Department said Tuesday.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Prescott woman's daughter, granddaughter confessed to murdering her, police say]
Police had already arrested Sandra’s daughter, 46-year-old Tara Aven, and granddaughter, 24-year-old Briar Aven.
Police said the two confessed to the murder last week after police were asked on April 9, 2019, to check on Sandra by an acquaintance who had not seen her for a long time.
According to police, Briar killed Sandra, and Tara helped her cover it up. Police had believed Sandra died of blunt force trauma, but it was up to the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm it.
Investigators believe money was the motive.
The pair also confessed to cashing monthly checks sent to Sandra.
Court records indicate that money problems have been an ongoing issue in the Aven family.
Tara was convicted of forging checks, stealing more than $600 from Sandra in 1999.
Sandra wrote a four-page letter to the court in which she called her daughter a “chronic liar," as well as "devious and manipulative."
She also said Tara had threatened her and could be "abusive both verbally and physically."
Detectives are still trying to unravel the events leading up to Sandra’s murder, as well as the financial ties between her and her daughter and granddaughter.
