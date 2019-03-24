PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot outside a party facility in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a fight broke out at the party facility near 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road after about 2:30 a.m.
Thompson said shots were fired and a number of people were injured including a 16-year-old.
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Thompson said the suspect or suspects have not yet been found.
The investigation is ongoing.
