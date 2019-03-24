Phoenix police investigating after multiple people were shot outside a party facility in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot outside a party facility in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a fight broke out at the party facility near 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road after about 2:30 a.m.

Thompson said shots were fired and a number of people were injured including a 16-year-old. 

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. 

Thompson said the suspect or suspects have not yet been found. 

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.