GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale police patrol vehicle was involved in a deadly collision with a motorcycle Saturday night, police said.
The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. near 59th and Glendale avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.
A Glendale police officer was driving and stopped at a red light waiting to turn.
Police say the officer began making the turn when a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction began going straight ahead.
That's when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
The officer then treated the motorcyclist who was wearing a full-face helmet.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Edward Steven Sanchez.
According to Glendale police, the officer involved in the crash is a four-year veteran of the department. The officer was not injured.
Police said the officer was responding with lights activated and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Grand Avenue was closed in both directions from 57th Avenue to Orangewood Road, according to ADOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.