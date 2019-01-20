MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Mesa, police say.
The crash was reported around 6 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue, according to the Mesa Police Department.
Police said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
Police said impairment is not suspected.
