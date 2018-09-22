The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. at 24th Street, just north of westbound Interstate 10.
The I-10 westbound exit at 24th St is closed because of this crash. https://t.co/DENpTkNHYj— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 22, 2018
According to Phoenix police, A male motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck the roadway median.
The impact sent the man and his motorcycle through a nearby fence.
Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
At this time, the 24th Street exit off the I-10 West will be closed until police finish their investigation. 24th Street between Buckeye and University is also closed.
