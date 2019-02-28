PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a crash Thursday night in north Phoenix, police said.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Phoenix Fire Department said two men, including the motorcyclist, were transported to a hospital.
Police said all of the vehicles stayed at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
