PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a 49-year-old man who was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.
Thompson said Harry Ellsworth Stephens, 49, was driving the motorcycle northbound on Cave Creek Road and entered the intersection at Greenway Parkway.
That's when the motorcycle collided with a 2013 Toyota Corolla, which turned left in front of him to go eastbound on Greenway Parkway.
Police said that Stephens and his 22-year-old female passenger, both wearing helmets, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.
Thompson added that the driver of the Toyota, a 71-year-old woman and her passengers, two small children, were not injured.
The woman was evaluated at the scene.
Police do not believe impairment nor speed were factors of the crash.
This investigation is ongoing.
(3) comments
Now will the city have the guts to charge the woman with manslaughter. LOOK before you turn at an intersection. Yield to oncoming traffic that might not stop.
Probably not. We will have another young dead person on a cycle and nothing will happen. By all rights, this is manslaughter.
RIP brother.
