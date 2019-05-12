PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.
According to Phoenix police, a 30-year-old woman driving a Honda Civic was attempting to exit a private drive when she failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
The driver did not see the motorcyclist prior to pulling out, police said. That's when the collision happened.
The woman and a 3-month-old child were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were not injured.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Korbin Massey, 20, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say Massey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Impairment is not suspected in the crash.
(2) comments
Ohhhh there WAS impairment alright. The incoherent moron who cant pull away from a driveway. Now they have to live the rest of their life knowing they destroyed many others. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Good work dumbas.s
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
