PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday night in north Phoenix.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Kevin Vazquez-Teran, 20, was westbound on Cactus Road when he entered the intersection at 40th Street at a high rate of speed and collided with a Nissan Altima.
Police said the Nissan Altima was making a left turn in front of the motorcycle rider.
They said Vazquez-Teran was wearing a helmet when was thrown from his motorcycle.
He sustained numerous injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.
The Nissa Altima was occupied by 5 people including a 65-year-old man who was transported with injuries. None of the other passengers, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured.
Police said a 36-year-old male driver was not impaired when the crash occurred.
They said speed appears to be a factor for the motorcycle.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(1) comment
Hope he will survive.
