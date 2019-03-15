PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a semi-truck Thursday, Phoenix police said.
The incident took place at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Phoenix fire took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Speed appeared to be a factor in the collision, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
