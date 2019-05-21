PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Sunday night.
The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police say a motorcyclist, later identified as Troy Schuder, 25, was riding at a high rate of speed.
Schuder then moved left into the two-way left turn lane as he passed another southbound vehicle. Police say when he attempted to lift up onto one wheel, he collided with the other vehicle.
Both the motorcycle and Schuder went down and slid for approximately 200 feet.
Schuder was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Schuder had a helmet with him time of the crash, but he was not wearing it.
Speed and impairment are both suspected as factors in the collision.
No charges are pending on the other drivers, police said.
