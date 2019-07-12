PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist was killed and another man was arrested following a crash in west Phoenix Thursday night.
The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. near the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say Yasmelli Saenz, 38, attempted to make a left turn when he failed to yield to Samuel Quick, 21, who was on a motorcycle. That's when the two vehicles collided.
Quick and his female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. Quick died at the scene while the woman suffered a non-life threatening injury.
Police say Quick and his passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Saenz was later arrested and processed for impairment.
He was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.
The investigation is ongoing.
(3) comments
If you ride a motorcycle on the streets of Phoenix, you voluntarily relinquish your right to live a long life. We complain daily about the way people drive and then foolishly straddle our motorcycles and become fearless. The fact that it was the other driver's fault only serves to prove my point. You can't control other people's actions, but you CAN control your exposure to their idiocy.
These motorcyclists drive risky and arrogantly, it's amazing there aren't more stories like this. They see a car waiting to turn left and blast through the intersection. While the other vehicle FTYROW if you are on a motorcycle you have to be prepared for this, it's called defensive driving, which is the opposite of what these people do.
Justanoutherwierdasseddrunk.[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.