BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Buckeye Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two motorcycles.
The crash occurred 7:30 a.m. near the area of Miller Road and Pima Street.
According to Buckeye police, the crash involved two motorcycles whose riders were on a ride with a group of friends. That's when two of the motorcycles went down. One person sustained severe injuries while the other was injured but alert and talking.
That person with the severe injuries was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
At this time, Miller Road is closed in both directions at Pima Street.
Miller Rd closed in both directions at Pima for serious accident involving two motorcycles. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UlZxPgxxd4— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 19, 2019
