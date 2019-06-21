PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A mother has been arrested after police say she left her 9-year-old child at a Peoria McDonald's to go to Desert Diamond Casino.
The incident occurred late Tuesday night at the McDonald's near 91st and Olive avenues.
According to Peoria police, they responded to a call after a 9-year-old child was left unattended at the McDonald's for about an hour.
According to court documents, the child told officers that his mother, later identified as Stacy Rupp, 34, told him that "she was going to the casino and to a friends house."
An employee told officers that the child "looked dirty and was disheveled."
When officers arrived to the scene, Rupp returned to the McDonald's to pickup her son.
Rupp told officers that she was shopping at the nearby Fry's Marketplace located in the same shopping center.
She added that she dropped her child at the McDonald's "so he could play in the playplace."
Police say Rupp did not enter the McDonald's and had the victim go inside unsupervised.
Rupp "did not provide a cell phone or any type of means of communication to the victim for him to get in contact of her in case of an emergency," according to court documents.
While talking with her about her son, Rupp said that "he drives me crazy and steals my money."
When officers asked if Rupp purchased any items from Fry's, she showed the officers her shopping bag. Officers noticed that the eggs were not "cool or cold," which they said she was contradicting her story of recently shopping.
Police say Rupp initially declined going to the Desert Diamond Casino, but later admitted to going.
Police found surveillance video of Rupp walking into the casino between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.
Rupp was later arrested and charged with a count of child abuse and one count of endangering life and health of a minor.
34? You must mean 54! Hope they remove any children from her custody (and pets, too.)
