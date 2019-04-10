PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police believe money was the motive for the murder of a Prescott grandmother.
Investigators said an acquaintance of 77-year-old Sandra Aven contacted them Tuesday, saying they had not seen Sandra in about a year.
Investigators say when they questioned Sandra’s daughter, Tara, and her granddaughter, Briar, the two admitted their roles in the murder.
“Briar, who is the granddaughter, actually did the homicide, did the killing,” says David Fuller of the Prescott Police Department explained. “Then Tara was complicit by helping [Briar] cover it up.”
Police say they searched Sandra’s home and found her body.
It will be up to the county medical examiner to positively identify the remains.
In the meantime, investigators believe they know how Briar allegedly killed Sandra.
“We're very comfortable in saying it was blunt force,” says Fuller.
Police say the suspects told them the incident happened in 2017. Sandra was left in her home, police say, while the mother and daughter lived next door, cashing her checks.
Financial issues apparently run deep in the Aven family.
Arizona’s Family found court records showing Tara was convicted in 1999 for forging checks, stealing more than $600 from Sandra.
The records include a letter Sandra wrote to the court calling Sandra a “chronic liar.” In the four-page letter, Sandra said she hoped the charges would encourage Tara “to turn her life around and become a responsible mother, citizen and human being.”
Police say they are now trying to get to the bottom of the financial ties between the victim and the suspects.
“Financial records, you know,” says Fuller. “Asking banks and financial institutions and getting all those records.”
