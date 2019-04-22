PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix woman is facing charges after punching her 7-year-old son for being a bad lookout for his shoplifting grandmother, according to court documents.
Officers saw 27-year-old Rebecca Gonzales walk into the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Friday evening, documents said. Police say she spanked the little boy, then slapped and punched him in the face.
“According to the child, he was hit because he didn’t watch out for his grandma good enough,” the arresting officers wrote in their probable cause for arrest statement.
Gonzales was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault. A judge set a secured appearance bond of $2,500. If she posts bond, she is not allowed to have any contact with her son.
Gonzales is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 30.
