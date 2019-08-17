PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Phoenix police say a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday afternoon has been found safe.
Police say 9-year-old Lamirrah Neal-Morgan was last seen near the area of 28th Avenue and Larkspur Drive Friday afternoon.
On Saturday afternoon, Phoenix police said Larmirrah was found safe at a friend's house.
No other details have been released.
(1) comment
A 9 year old girl is missing, and its not suspicious?
Then why is it even a story?
She just forgot to check in from her bae's house after a sleepover?
NOT suspicious?
