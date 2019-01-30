MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa woman has been arrested after allegedly driving 110 miles an hour and then later telling a trooper, "You know I am drunk."
Police say Taylor Ashburn, who just turned 21, faces charges of extreme DUI and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
On Jan. 23, a Department of Public Safety trooper noticed a car speeding along the U.S. 60 near Alma School Road.
The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as Ashburn, sped away, according to the police report.
A Mesa police helicopter followed Ashburn to a home a short distance away.
When DPS troopers arrived a short time later, they said Ashburn was still sitting in the car behind the wheel.
According to the police report, Ashburn "admitted to drinking a lot of alcohol" and told the troopers, "You know I am drunk."
The police report states that a breath test results showed Ashburn had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
Ashburn's next court appearance is Jan. 31.
(4) comments
This is front page news, why??? This is a near-daily occurrence. Is it just an attempt by liberal media to highlight crimes committed by non-ethnic types??
well that was fun while it lasted...just turned 21
You can bet the liberal judge will let her go with a hand slap and she will be driving drunk again in a month.
If you're dumb you can bet. If you're not, you might wait to see which judge is assigned, what comes out at trial, like her admission of guilt and her BAC. Wait for a verdict (guilty, you presume, since you mentioned a penalty- hand slap). Then wait to hear the prosecutor's sentencing recommendation, then wait to hear the sentence that is prescribed by law. Then watch as she serves said sentence and struggles to pay he legal bills. I just don't know where you get these knee-jerk ideas, Dean.
