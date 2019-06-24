MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with her 4-year-old granddaughter in the car. What’s more, police say the little girl had a seat belt on but was not a child-restraint system.
Police arrested Racquel Joie Piedra, 46, at about 9:30 Friday night after she was involved in a wreck along Country Club Drive south of McKellips Road.
According to public court documents, officers noted “signs and symptoms of possible impairment” and “a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.”
The probable cause for arrest statement says Piedra’s speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and her face was flushed.
The arrested officer said Piedra admitted having two Chelada beers, the most recent one being about an hour before her arrest.
In addition to the field sobriety test, the officer also administered a breath test that registered her blood alcohol content (BAC) and 0.201. The legal definition of impaired is 0.08.
Police said she agreed to a blood test, the results of which were not immediately available.
The arresting officer also noted that Piedra’s driver license was “implied consent suspended.”
An implied consent suspension happens when a person refuses to take blood, breath or urine tests requested by an officer who suspects that person of DUI. The suspension, unless lifted, last a year with the person becoming eligible for a restricted license with a required ignition interlock device after 90 days.
It’s not clear when Piedra’s license was suspended, and the circumstances of the incident that precipitated it were not immediately available.
Piedra is facing two felony charges – aggravated DUI while driving with a suspended license and aggravated DUI with a passenger younger than 15.
The judge released her on her own recognizance. She is due back in court for a status conference on July 5 and a preliminary hearing on July 11.
(2) comments
Should of just made the kid drive. Gee, starting to miss the good ole days when you just took the family shoplifting!
this little girl deserves better...unbelievable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.