MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A transient in Mesa has been arrested in a horrifying case of mistreating an animal.
Police say 40-year-old Michael Navage was taken into custody after he apparently tried to have sex with his cat.
On Wednesday, March 20, a caller reported to police that Navage had taken his cat into the bathroom and "it sounded like the cat was hurt and screaming," according to the police report.
The caller also told police that Navage "called out for help, saying the cat was stuck on his penis," according to the police report.
The police report states that when the officer arrived and went into the bathroom, he saw Navage "naked, standing in the middle of the bathroom with a cat partially wrapped in a towel placed by his genitals."
Police say Navage first said he "was only drying his cat off."
One of the witnesses at the scene told police he heard Navage "yelling at the cat and calling the cat a whore."
According to the police report, Navage told police he was "naked in the shower with the cat" and then was "using a towel to dry off the cat."
When police asked Navage if he had sex with the cat, he denied it, and said "he has had the cat since it was a kitten and that he loves his cat," stated the police report.
The report goes on to say that Navage told police "the girth of his penis was too large for him to penetrate the cat's anus, so it was impossible for him to have had sex with his cat."
However, during a later exam of the cat, the vet noticed "tearing around the surface of the anus as well as superficial wounds, small cuts around the anus area."
X-rays also showed that the cat had suffered previous rib and pelvic injuries which had already healed.
Police say they also found methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and forged money in Navage's possession.
Navage admitted to the officer that "he had used the methampehtamine," stated the police report. The report also states that Navage gave the officer permission to search his belongings, and the officer found "IDs, credit cards and a check book which had other names on them than the defendants. The defendant also had a 100 dollar bill which appeared to be fake."
During police interviews, Navage admitted buying and selling meth, as well as trading drugs for a room and a shower.
Navage faces multiple felony charges, including bestiality, intentional cruel mistreatment of an animal, posession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and forgery.
His next court appearance is set for March 28.
(2) comments
Good grief. Geez. God. Gee-willikers.
Sounds about right. Complain about immigrants but touch your animals inappropriately...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.