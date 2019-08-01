MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa nail salon employee has been arrested after police say he molested a 5-year-old boy.
According to court documents, the boy's mother had just finished getting her nails done at a salon near Baseline and Ellsworth roads Wednesday afternoon when the boy went to the restroom.
Documents state that when the boy was leaving the restroom, the suspect, 57-year-old Minh Hoa Truong, grabbed the boy's arm and pulled him close to his body.
The victim's mother told police she thought Truong was being playful until she saw him put his hand down the boy's shorts.
That's when she ran over and picked up her son and called police.
Documents state that responding officers watched surveillance video from the nail salon that showed Truong putting his hand down the victim's shorts.
Police interviewed the boy who told them that Truong put his hand down his pants and touched him.
Truong told police that he thought the victim was a girl coming up to say hi and that's why he was "playing" with "her."
Truong was booked on multiple counts, including molestation of a child.
(3) comments
Premier Nails and Spa in Mesa is the same place where a young mother was murdered in 2018. That place needs to be bulldozed to the ground. Not mentioned in the article. Great journalisiming, AZ Family!
What would drive any to do that ? [scared]
Sick m f Must be related to stinger and shooter.
