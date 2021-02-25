MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he fired a gun into the air following a fight, breaking a decades-old rule known as Shannon's Law.
Police said 36-year-old Aaron Taylor got into a fight around 10:30 p.m. with two other men at the Red Mountain Apartments on Recker Road just south of McDowell. He walked away, went into his apartment, got his gun and came out. He fired it once into the air and went back into his apartment, officers said.
Police showed up and asked Taylor what happened. He claims after getting punched and getting a black eye, he fired the gun to scare the men away, detectives said. When they asked him why he didn't call the police, they said he told them, "Because I'm stupid."
Investigators also said Taylor was a convicted felon, so he wasn't even allowed to own a gun.
Taylor was booked into jail on one count of misconduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, also known as Shannon's Law. The law was signed in July 2000 after 14-year-old Shannon Smith was hit in the head by a stray bullet in her backyard in Phoenix. Her killer has never been found.
As for Taylor, he did not receive bond.