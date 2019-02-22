MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested a Mesa man for allegedly burning his stepdaughter's hand with a candle "to teach her a lesson."
Austin Lee Jones, 33, faces one felony count of child abuse.
Jones' 8-year-old stepdaughter told police that Jones "held her hand over an open flame from a candle," according to the police report.
Police say that the incident left the girl with a burn "the size of a quarter" on the palm of her right hand.
According to the police report, the girl said she was at the dinner table and "began to burn a plastic straw, which upset her stepfather, so he grabbed her hand and held it over the flame of the candle."
Police say the stepfather and mother did not seek treatment for the girl's burn, and police did not become aware of what happened until a week later.
According to the police report, Jones said "he had his younger child at the table and did not want him to see his sister burning a straw in the house."
He also told police his stepdaughter "had been lying a lot lately so he decided to discipline her by holding her hand over the flame to teach her a lesson."
When police asked Jones if there were other options he had used to discipline his stepdaughter, he said "he tried everything else to include spanking with a belt in the past," according to the police report.
Shortly after that, Jones told police he wanted to speak to a lawyer.
Police also advised them that the kids will be removed from the home and placed with their grandmother for the next 14 days.
He's due back in court March 7.
(3) comments
He said he tried hitting her with a belt first, so it's not like hes not trying. Maybe try waterboarding her next time, no burn Mark's. Idiot.
sounds like mom needs to be charged as well for allowing this to happen
Let me burn him anyplace I want to teach him a lesson.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.