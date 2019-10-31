MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man was arrested Saturday for shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter, officers said.
Mesa's air unit had launched to search for a person shining a laser at passenger jets landing at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. That's when the helicopter got hit.
[WATCH: Mesa man points laser at police helicopter, investigators say]
Mesa police pinpointed the light to a house near the intersection of West Southern Avenue and South Signal Butte Road.
When officers got there, they found 30-year-old Phillip Merrell out in the driveway of a home holding a laser.
According to a probable cause statement, an officer overheard Merrell excitedly say, "He's coming back around!" when he saw Mesa's air unit and saw him pointing a green laser at the helicopter.
Police say Merrell initially tried to run into the house when he saw them coming, but then obeyed their commands when police called him over.
Court records indicate that Merrell had gotten drunk that night and wanted to play with his new laser.
But police say pointing lasers at aircraft can create an extremely dangerous situation.
"It's not victimless in any way," said Karl Ehrhardt, a pilot with Mesa Police Department. "You're actually assaulting the person that's getting struck in the eye or in the face with the laser. But then there's the dangers that come with an aircraft being in flight and what can go wrong in that situation as well."
The incident highlights a worrying pattern. According to the FAA, there have been at least 229 laser strikes in Arizona this year.
Merrell faces two misdemeanor counts of aiming a laser pointer at an occupied aircraft and two felony counts of endangerment.