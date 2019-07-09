MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested for voyeurism, after he allegedly crawled on the floor of a Walmart, trying to peep up the skirt of a female shopper.
Jose Aguilar Gallegos, 59, was arrested July 1.
On that date, police received reports of a "suspicious person" at the Walmart at Mesa Riverview (near Loop 101 and Loop 202).
A witness reported seeing Gallegos "crawling toward a victim to look underneath her skirt." The witness said Gallegos then "stood up and put his hand in his pants."
According to the police report, Gallegos was also spotted walking through the store with his hand in his pocket and following "random females."
Police contacted one alleged victim who said she was unaware of what the suspect was doing, and told police she was "surprised and scared."
According to the police report, Gallegos "admitted he had crawled on the floor to look at the victim." He also reportedly "admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong and stated he did not know why he did it."
The police report states that Gallegos actually "crawled on the floor multiple times to attempt to look at the victim."
Gallegos was charged with one felony count of voyeurism.
(8) comments
This has got to be the stupidest, dumbest pervert ever. Dumber than Daddy Dummy? Maybe not, but pretty dam close
Kind of reminds me of the type of thing Dbreath does except Dbreath looks at little boys.
So, no one thinks a guy crawling on the floor in the middle of a retail store is in the least bit odd? He was able to do this several times before someone called the cops?
Normally, yes. But then you have to take into account this happened at Walmart.
Looks like Chester the molester.
Funny, he doesn't look white, wtf?
Maybe he had too many stupid pills and viagra for breakfast.
Judging from this guy’s mug shot, why is it I not too surprised by his behavior?
