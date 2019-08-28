MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Mesa man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after two cats were found killed at the same apartment complex.
On Aug. 26, Mesa police were called out to the complex near Dobson and Broadway roads in response to a report of a man hitting a cat.
When officers arrived, they found a dead cat with obvious fresh injuries.
Officers were given a description of a man who was observed committing the crime, but they weren't able to locate him.
The next day, another victim in the same complex came forward to report a missing cat.
The victim told police that on the day before, her window was damaged and there was blood near the window.
Officers responded to the call and a second dead cat was located, also with obvious injuries.
Between the two incidents, enough suspect information was provided to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Gabriel Molina.
Both victims positively identified Molina as the suspect, police say.
Detectives were able to locate and arrest Molina.
Police say that when Molina was found, he was "actively trying to obtain drugs and a kitten from unrelated people."
During an interview with detectives, police say that Molina confessed to breaking into the residence and assaulting the two cats.
Molina has been charged with animal cruelty, second-degree burglary, attempted burglary and residential trespassing.