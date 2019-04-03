MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is facing nearly two dozen charges after he put pointed a shotgun at a group of teens during a get-together, police said.
It happened on March 22 near Val Vista Drive and McKellips Road.
Police said roughly 14 teens were hanging out and had a boxing match in the area.
That's when Matthew Anthony Kraujalis came out of his home with a gun and told the kids to leave. Witnesses said he was yelling and screaming.
Many of them left but a few stayed behind.
One of them confronted Kraujalis and said he didn't need to bring a gun, according to court documents.
Police then said he pointed the gun at the boy and the rest ran off.
When police interviewed Kraujalis on March 27, he said there were "at least 30 people outside" after his daughter said there was a fight, court documents said. He said he went outside to scare the kids away.
But police said since all the witnesses said they saw Kraujalis with a gun and other saw him point it at a boy, he was arrested.
He was booked into jail on six counts of aggravated assault and 14 counts of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.