PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are asking the public to help them find a couple suspects accused of robbing two Circle K stores.
The robberies happened on Oct. 12 near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road and near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road.
According to Silent Witness, two male suspects entered the Circle K locations and demanded money from the register while holding a gun.
The two men got away with cash, cigarettes, and liquor.
The two suspects were last seen running from the area on foot.
Police describe the two suspects as the following:
- Suspect #1: Hispanic male, age between 18 to 21 years, 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a thin mustache and was seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger Jacket or a gray hoodie sweatshirt and black shorts.
- Suspect #2: Hispanic male, ages between 18 to 21 years, 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs about 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger Jacket.
If anyone has any information on the two robberies, they are asked to contact Silent Witness at silentwitness.org or 480-WITNESS.
