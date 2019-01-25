SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for two men who are wanted for robbing a local convenience store.
The incident occurred back on Jan. 15 at a Circle K near 68th Street and McDowell Road.
According to Scottsdale police, two men were seen on surveillance camera getting several items.
Once they approached the cash register, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.
That's when the other suspect went around the counter and took money from the cash register, police said. Both men then took off on foot.
Police describe the suspects as the following:
Suspect #1: Black male, between 18 and 25 years, about 5'6" to 5'9". Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, black ball cap with "KING" on it, and red shorts. His upper body was wrapped in a light-colored blanket.
Suspect #2: Hispanic male, between 18 and 25 years, about 5'6" and 5'9". Police say he has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a purple ski jacket and light-colored pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S).
