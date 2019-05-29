SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four men were taken into custody by Scottsdale police after crashing a stolen car while trying to flee.
Police say officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning.
They say the vehicle did not stop and tried to evade officers. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Second Street and Drinkwater Boulevard.
Four men bailed from the vehicle and fled from officers. Police say they were eventually found and taken into custody.
They say the vehicle was stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.