TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of men were arrested for burglarizing a home for sale in Tempe and trying to sell the stolen appliances, police said.
According to police, Joshua James Amerine and Rene Steve Esquivel cut the realtor lock box of a home near Terrace Road, which is east of Rural Road, and Alameda Drive, which is north of Southern Avenue.
On Oct. 1, officers were called out to the home after they said the pair stole a change jar and a television, police said. A stove had been disconnected but not removed. Police thought the two men were going to come back to the home for the stove so they placed a tracking device inside the stove.
Two days later, Amerine and Equival returned to the home with a white U-HAUL van and according to police, loaded the stove into the van before driving off.
Police said they later saw Esquivel selling the stove and a microwave to people for $275 in the area of McQueen and Ocotillo roads. Police said the sale was organized by Amerine.
Then van then left but was then pulled over by police. Esquivel was then arrested.
Amerine was arrested in Tempe a few hours later.
Both face charges of second-degree burglary and trafficking of stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.