PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were rushed to a hospital after a shooting Thursday evening in south Phoenix, police say.
The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. near 15th Avenue and Interstate 17, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said one man is in critical condition. The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no suspect has been found yet.
No additional information was immediately available.
