Two men have been shot and another has a knife wound in Chandler on Wednesday night, police said.
It happened near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road just after 9:30 p.m.
Police said the victims have serious injuries but they aren't considered life-threatening.
Police say the fight happened at a party.
Investigators say they are still trying to figure who is involved and if those hurt are suspects and/or victims.
