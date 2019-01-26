PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were seriously hurt after a shooting Saturday night in south Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said after the two men were shot, they drove to 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road where police responded.
The two men were transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are searching for the suspect.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.