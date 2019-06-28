LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of men pretended to be U.S. Marshals and robbed a husband and wife inside their Laveen home while the couple's kids were sleeping, police said.
According to court documents, Frankie Cancannon and Anthony Espejo showed up to the home near 59th Avenue and Southern on Monday around 7 a.m.
One was wearing a Navy polo with "U.S. Marshals" on the back and the other wore a blue outer vest carrier with "U.S. Marshals" on the back.
They knocked on the door and the wife answered.
Cancannon and Espejo said they were bail bondsmen and asked for a relative, court documents said.
But then they pushed their way inside.
One of them the pointed a handgun at the husband and used plastic zip ties to tie him up, police said.
The crooks then stole $8,000, three cellphones, keys and jewelry, according to court paperwork.
The husband was able to break free and fought with one of the men. He then ran from the home and called the police.
Cancannon and Espejo drove off in a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The victims live in a gated community and both their home and the community had surveillance cameras.
Video captured a license plate but the first three characters were altered, police said.
After some investigation, officers said they found a Tahoe with the last four license plate numbers belonging to Cancannon.
On June 26, a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy stopped Cancannon and Espejo in or around Eloy, police said.
They were then taken to jail.
The pair face two counts of armed robbery.
