PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in the hospital after they were shot overnight in Phoenix.
The shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 12:20 a.m.
[WATCH: Double shooting investigation underway in Phoenix]
Police say a suspect entered an apartment and shot the two men before fleeing.
Fire officials say one of the victims was shot in the face and the other in the chest.
Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say they have not found a motive and no suspect description is available.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were provided by police.
